Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 182 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

NYSE:JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

