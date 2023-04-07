Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $13.78 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 184,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,288,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 121,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 409,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $137.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

