Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 20,700 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

