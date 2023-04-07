Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,750,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $162.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

