Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

