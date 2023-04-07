Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,317,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,660,000 after acquiring an additional 275,715 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,178,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 87,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

