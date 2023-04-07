Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.