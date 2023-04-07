Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Roth Mkm

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a PE ratio of -346.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

