K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KPLUY. Citigroup upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

