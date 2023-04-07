KeyCorp Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $5.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 212,601.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after buying an additional 5,595,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

