JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 87,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.