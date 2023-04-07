JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,125

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($13.66) to GBX 1,125 ($13.97) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.8 %

UUGRY stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.67.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

