JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,125

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($13.66) to GBX 1,125 ($13.97) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.8 %
UUGRY stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.67.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
