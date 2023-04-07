Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 56,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,317,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,660,000 after purchasing an additional 275,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,178,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.