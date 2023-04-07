Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $384,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,640,000 after buying an additional 1,072,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

