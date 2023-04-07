Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile



Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

