Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equinor ASA’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.14.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

