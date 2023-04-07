Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.84% from the company’s previous close.

JANX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.49. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.