Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.84% from the company’s previous close.
JANX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of JANX stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.49. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
