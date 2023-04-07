Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.