Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

PEAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

