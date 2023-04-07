HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,015,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,001.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,319,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,080.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

