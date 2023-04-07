FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.40. The consensus estimate for Rio Tinto Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2025 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

