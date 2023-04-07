FY2024 EPS Estimates for RH Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $10.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.54. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $13.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RH’s FY2025 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

Shares of RH opened at $236.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $361.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

