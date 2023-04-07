FY2024 EPS Estimates for BayCom Corp Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

BayCom Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $206.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.69. BayCom has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BayCom by 198.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 536,259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BayCom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Further Reading

