Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Now Covered by Desjardins

Stock analysts at Desjardins started coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LITOF stock opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. Frontier Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.81.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

