Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE:FL opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

