Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
NYSE:FL opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.23.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.
Insider Activity at Foot Locker
In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
