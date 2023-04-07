Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 56,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,317,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,660,000 after purchasing an additional 275,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,178,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

