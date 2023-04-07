Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.93.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.
