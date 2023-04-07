Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

