EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $152.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $169.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.03.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

