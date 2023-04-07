CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 127 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

