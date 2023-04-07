Citigroup Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Buy

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 223.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Welltower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3,979.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

