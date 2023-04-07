Brokers Set Expectations for Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PSTG. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Shares of PSTG opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Pure Storage by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $36,678,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 130.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 958,570 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

