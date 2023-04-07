Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

CFG opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

