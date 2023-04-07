Brokers Issue Forecasts for BRP Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.20.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$97.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. BRP has a 12 month low of C$76.72 and a 12 month high of C$120.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

