Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Long Walk Management LP boosted its position in shares of Block by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 153,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $368,969.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,681,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $368,969.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,313 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $68.10 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $132.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.