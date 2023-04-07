Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

(Get Rating)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.