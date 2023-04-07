Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.
Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.
