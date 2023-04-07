BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on BHP. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.02) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.
BHP Group Trading Down 1.1 %
BHP opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
