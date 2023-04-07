BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BHP. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.02) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in BHP Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $609,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

