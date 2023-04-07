Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tivic Health Systems in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tivic Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Tivic Health Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Tivic Health Systems stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

