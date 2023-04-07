Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tivic Health Systems in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tivic Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Tivic Health Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

Tivic Health Systems stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.