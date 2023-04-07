Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $137.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

