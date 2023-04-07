Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $124.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $205.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after acquiring an additional 804,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

