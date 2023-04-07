Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.