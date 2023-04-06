Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.5 %

SCI opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

