Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 236,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

NYSE WSM opened at $117.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

