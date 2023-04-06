Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,119 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.