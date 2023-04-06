TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.