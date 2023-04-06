TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Trading Down 0.8%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

TradeUP Global Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

