The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Shares Down 1.9%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.92). Approximately 354,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 421,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($1.96).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The company has a market cap of £621.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.15 and a beta of 1.38.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,923.08%.
Insider Activity
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
