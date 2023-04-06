Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64. 190,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 355,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter.
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).
