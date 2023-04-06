Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64. 190,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 355,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,065,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 1,500,000 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,562,712.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 49,463 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,065,469.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,761,669 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,070. 34.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

