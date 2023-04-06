Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMKR) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 6,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 1,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Tastemaker Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMKR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 35.8% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

