Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Trading Up 5.3%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Trading Up 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 2,004,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

