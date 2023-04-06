Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $531,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,693 shares of company stock worth $7,634,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

